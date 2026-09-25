‘Don’t kill cinema’: Remo Raheem defends Nani’s The Paradise despite deleted scene

Actor Remo Raheem has revealed that his fight scene with Nani in The Paradise was cut from 7 minutes to a brief moment.

Actor Remo Raheem, who plays a supporting role in Nani’s The Paradise, has spoken publicly about his disappointment at having a significant fight scene with Nani cut from the final version of the film.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Raheem revealed that his truck fight sequence, which was originally 5 to 7 minutes long, was trimmed to a brief moment during editing to bring down the film’s runtime. Despite his personal frustration, Raheem used the same post to defend The Paradise against the wave of criticism it has received since its release on Thursday.

Remo Raheem’s Instagram post featured a short clip from The Paradise showing a brief moment where he spars with Nani. It is all that remains of what was originally a substantially longer sequence. In his caption, Raheem described the emotional toll of seeing his work reduced to a fraction of what it was meant to be.