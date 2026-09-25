Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Don’t kill cinema’: Remo Raheem defends Nani’s The Paradise despite deleted scene
Actor Remo Raheem has revealed that a five-to-seven-minute fight sequence featuring him was removed from Nani’s The Paradise during editing to reduce the film’s runtime.
Actor Remo Raheem, who plays a supporting role in Nani’s The Paradise, has spoken publicly about his disappointment at having a significant fight scene with Nani cut from the final version of the film.
In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Raheem revealed that his truck fight sequence, which was originally 5 to 7 minutes long, was trimmed to a brief moment during editing to bring down the film’s runtime. Despite his personal frustration, Raheem used the same post to defend The Paradise against the wave of criticism it has received since its release on Thursday.
Remo Raheem’s Instagram post featured a short clip from The Paradise showing a brief moment where he spars with Nani. It is all that remains of what was originally a substantially longer sequence. In his caption, Raheem described the emotional toll of seeing his work reduced to a fraction of what it was meant to be.
View this post on Instagram
“There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes, into which one has poured their heart and soul, end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish,” he wrote.
In the accompanying video, he elaborated. “I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5 to 7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short.”
Despite losing his biggest scene, Remo Raheem pushed back against the negative reception The Paradise has received. “Let’s put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it’s good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment,” he said.
Also Read: The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes
He went further, directly addressing the audience members who have criticised the film’s screenplay and logic. “If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it’s not at all. Watch it with your family,” he said.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is Nani’s second collaboration with Srikanth Odela after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community’s fight for recognition against feudal oppression. Nani plays Jadal Zamana, a character he has described as one of the most physically demanding roles of his career. The cast includes Mohan Babu as the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as his son Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, and Sonali Kulkarni. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05