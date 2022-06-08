Doctor Strange writer bowled over ‘RRR’, calls it ‘most sincere, weirdest blockbuster’

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange, has called filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR the “craziest” blockbuster he has ever seen. Released in March, RRR opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamouli’s fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends.

The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr at the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May.

Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like Sinister and The Black Phone, took to Twitter and wrote he was happy to be a part of the “cult” that is RRR.

“Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of ‘RRR’ (Rise Roar Revolt) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,” his tweet, which had more than 15,000 likes, read.

RRR is Rajamouli’s third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.