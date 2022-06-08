scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Doctor Strange writer bowled over ‘RRR’, calls it ‘most sincere, weirdest blockbuster’

C Robert Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like Sinister and The Black Phone, took to Twitter and wrote he was happy to be a part of the "cult" that is RRR.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 8, 2022 4:32:51 pm
C Robert Cargill RRR movie reactionDoctor Strange writer C Robert Cargill called RRR movie a craziest blockbuster. (Photos: Massawyrm/Twitter, RRRMovie/Twitter)

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange, has called filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR the “craziest” blockbuster he has ever seen. Released in March, RRR opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamouli’s fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends.

The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr at the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May.

Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like Sinister and The Black Phone, took to Twitter and wrote he was happy to be a part of the “cult” that is RRR.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

“Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of ‘RRR’ (Rise Roar Revolt) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,” his tweet, which had more than 15,000 likes, read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

RRR is Rajamouli’s third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look
Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look, Jameela Jamil says ‘I gasped’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement