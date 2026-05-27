Divyenndu Sharma on why Ram Charan’s Peddi gave him sleepless nights: ‘Telugu’s not easy’

Divyenndu Sharma does not do things by half. The actor who made Munna Bhaiya one of the most talked-about characters in Indian streaming has spent years building a reputation for total commitment to his roles. So when Peddi, Ram Charan’s upcoming rural sports drama, came his way, he took on the full weight of what a Telugu debut actually demanded, including a language he had never performed in before.

In a recent interview with Gulte, Divyenndu spoke about what the experience was like from the inside, and it was not a simple story of smooth sailing.

For an actor whose entire body of work has been in Hindi, stepping onto a Telugu set as a performing member of the cast, not just a guest appearance, meant learning the language before anything else.

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“Language is still a little tricky. You get used to it, so I had to mug up a lot of lines. But once you understand the meaning behind the lines, it becomes a little bit easier. But still, Telugu is not that easy. That used to give me sleepless nights,” Divyenndu recounted.

A film that kept surprising him

Beyond the language, what struck Divyenndu about Peddi was the sheer scope of what director Buchi Babu Sana was trying to pull together within a single story. “I mean, it looked like a saga to me. It’s just so many different things happening, so many different genres happening in one film. I was just so amazed and glad that it’s all coming together so beautifully. I was just absolutely amazed by the whole thing,” he said.

What Ram Charan was like on set

Divyenndu was specific about what made the experience work, and a large part of it came down to Ram Charan himself. “He’s not different, actually. He’s such a wonderful actor, just like a true actor, without any baggage. He was there every day, there was a give-and-take, there were compliments exchanged, and I think we did something really good together. The kind of comfort and warmth he gave me, I really cherish that,” he said.

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Ram Charan, for his part, was equally generous at the trailer launch, saying of Divyenndu, “His personality is almost like a giant personality. The way he carries every word, every dialogue, the expressions, he has got a swag, he has got his own way.

Divyenndu acknowledged that kind of public praise from a co-star of Ram Charan’s standing landed differently than he expected. “They’re just such wonderful people, both of them, to just compliment me so beautifully. It was really humbling again,” he said, referring to both Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana.

Buchi Babu Sana and the feeling of starting over

What Divyenndu described about the director went beyond professional courtesy. He said Buchi Babu Sana’s approach to him on set, treating him as a fellow artist rather than as an outsider who needed to be managed, stayed with him long after the shoot wrapped.

The experience, he said, gave him the feeling of being a newcomer again, constantly discovering something new every day. For someone who has spent over a decade in the industry, he found that genuinely refreshing rather than unsettling.

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Peddi is a rural sports drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, and stars Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu. Music is by A.R. Rahman. The film is slated to release on June 4.