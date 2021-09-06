Disney Plus Hotstar’s Telugu series Unheard gets release date

OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday unveiled the poster of its first Telugu web series, Unheard. The series is set to premiere on September 17.

Disney Plus Hotstar took to their Instagram handle to share the interesting poster of Unheard. “As a nation seeks to be born, the common men and women of Hyderabad stand witness to the largest human struggle to break the chains of bondage- Hotstar Specials Unheard, All episodes streaming on Sep 17th,” the caption of the image read.

According to the makers, Unheard “opens the world to the unknown and unusual conversations that turned the common men and women into radicals who could sacrifice their lives for freedom.”

Directed by Aditya KV, Unheard stars Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi and Ajay.