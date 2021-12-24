Disney Plus Hotstar announces Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, Nagarjuna Akkineni to host

Disney Plus Hotstar and Star Maa announced in a press meet held in Hyderabad on Friday that they are soon going to launch Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host. Fans will be able to access 24×7 live footage from inside the house.

Speaking about his journey with the reality show, Nagarjuna said, “First of all, I would like to thank all Bigg Boss lovers. The show entertained all during the pandemic and gave me a good experience. I had entered the Bigg Boss house with a little apprehension and caution. But later, I immersed myself in it completely. It became a great experience for me, and I felt super happy when a few Bigg Boss contestants met me personally and told me that they became very successful and achieved their dreams because of this Bigg Boss show. That was very heartwarming and very satisfying. Just weeks before the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, people started messaging me. They were in disbelief that the show will end very soon. During the same period, Alok told me about their plans to start 24×7 Bigg Boss OTT. It was a shock for me. I was like, ‘Will I become stale? Will they watch me?’ But the Star Maa team convinced me.”

He added, “This Bigg Boss OTT format is completely different from the TV format. I also heard that around six crore people watched Bigg Boss Telugu 5. That’s an incredible number. Bigg Boss Telugu is number one among the Bigg Boss shows in India, and it is the number one show among the Bigg Boss shows in the world as well. I am not saying it because of me hosting it or Disney Plus Hotstar. It’s only because of Telugu Bigg Boss lovers. The show has become a phenomenon. The preparations of the showrunners are just fantastic. With that confidence, I said okay to host Bigg Boss OTT. I am taking it as a big challenge. It is a new platform for me, and I have to have comprehensive knowledge of the 24×7 live feed to host the episodes. I welcome the challenge and am looking forward to it.”

On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in Bangarraju.