Director Vivek Athreya’s next to be a thriller?

Director Vivek Athreya who has scored back-to-back hits with Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura is now gearing up for his third project which is going to be a quirky thriller. The story is currently in the scripting stage. Interestingly, after Brochevarevarura’s success, the 29-year-old filmmaker has given his commitment to do each film for three big production houses and as of now, it is unclear that for which banner he is going to helm this respective subject.

Speaking about the same, a source closely associated with the development exclusively told Indianexpress.com, “Presently, Vivek Athreya is busy in writing a thriller subject which goes quite contrary to the storytelling style of Brochevarevarura. The story will have a big assemble cast since it is going to have around eight solid characters. The narrative deals with a sensitive issue and it has to be told in a serious mode. Interestingly, the female lead characters will have some grey shades.”

Adding further, the source said, “Vivek has commitments of doing separate projects for each – Mythri Movie Makers, DVV Entertainments and Matinee Entertainments. He is supposed to pitch the plotline of the respective thriller to one among them once the scripting work comes to an end. On the other hand, producer Dil Raju too approached him for a project, which is very much in talks and nothing concrete has been decided regarding the same, as of now.”

On the work front, Vivek Athreya has also been roped in to pen the dialogues for the Pavan Sadineni directorial that marks the acting debut of Bellamkonda Ganesh (Brother of Bellamkonda Sreenivas).