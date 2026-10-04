Singeetham Srinivasa Rao (1931-2026): Celebrities pay tribute to legendary filmmaker

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who directed genre-defining Indian films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, died in Chennai on Saturday night following age-related complications. He was 94.

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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti (1972). He went on to direct films like Dikkatra Parvathi (1974), Tharam Marindi (1977), Panthulamma (1978), Mayuri (1985), Anand (1986), Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Aditya 369 (1991), Brundavanam (1992), Magalir Mattum (1994), Bhairava Dweepam (1994), Madam (1994), and Son of Aladdin (2003). His last film was Sing Geetham, which hit screens earlier this year.

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Tributes have poured in from actors, filmmakers and other members of the film industry following Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s death. Actor Jr NTR called him “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.” Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s note on X read, “I’d make it feel less like an obituary and more like a personal goodbye from someone whose love for cinema was shaped by his work. This loss feels deeply personal. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu was one of my favourite directors growing up. I watched his films with wonder, long before I fully understood the craft behind them. As I grew older and became a part of cinema myself, my admiration for him only grew stronger. He was a true lover of cinema. Fearless in his imagination, constantly experimenting, never allowing himself to be confined by a genre or a formula. Every film he made has something to teach us. Every film is a textbook. For me, he will always remain one of those filmmakers who made me fall in love with the magic of movies. We have lost a true legend, but his cinema will live on and continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Singeetham garu. Thank you for the cinema.”

Scroll down for more tributes as the Indian film industry remembers Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.