Singeetham Srinivasa Rao (1931-2026): Celebrities pay tribute to legendary filmmaker

Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla took to X to post, "A LEGEND HAS LEFT US. Deeply saddened by the passing of Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Garu. His imagination, innovation, and passion for storytelling created a body of work that will remain timeless. I can never forget those days and the conversations we shared during Anandam, while Akasa Veedhilo was being shot in parallel at RFC. His blessings and those beautiful memories will forever remain close to my heart. He dedicated his life to cinema and continued to pursue his passion for storytelling till the very end. Though he may no longer be with us, his stories, his vision, and his unforgettable films will continue to live on in our hearts forever. Om Shanti."
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who directed genre-defining Indian films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, died in Chennai on Saturday night following age-related complications. He was 94.
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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti (1972). He went on to direct films like Dikkatra Parvathi (1974), Tharam Marindi (1977), Panthulamma (1978), Mayuri (1985), Anand (1986), Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Aditya 369 (1991), Brundavanam (1992), Magalir Mattum (1994), Bhairava Dweepam (1994), Madam (1994), and Son of Aladdin (2003). His last film was Sing Geetham, which hit screens earlier this year.
Tributes have poured in from actors, filmmakers and other members of the film industry following Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s death. Actor Jr NTR called him “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.” Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s note on X read, “I’d make it feel less like an obituary and more like a personal goodbye from someone whose love for cinema was shaped by his work. This loss feels deeply personal. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu was one of my favourite directors growing up. I watched his films with wonder, long before I fully understood the craft behind them. As I grew older and became a part of cinema myself, my admiration for him only grew stronger. He was a true lover of cinema. Fearless in his imagination, constantly experimenting, never allowing himself to be confined by a genre or a formula. Every film he made has something to teach us. Every film is a textbook. For me, he will always remain one of those filmmakers who made me fall in love with the magic of movies. We have lost a true legend, but his cinema will live on and continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Singeetham garu. Thank you for the cinema.”
Scroll down for more tributes as the Indian film industry remembers Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.
Film Producer G Dhananjheyan shared via X, "Very sad to learn the demise of Legendary Director #singeetamsrinivasarao sir. A gem of a person and a great filmmaker. He will remain an icon for many memorable films in Indian languages. He had child like enthusiasm to make films even in his old age and made one this year Dikkatra Parvathi, Mayuri, Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagotharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Pushpak (silent film), Aditya 369 (first time travel film), Magalir Mattum, Little John (a fantasy film ), Kadhala Kadhala, Mumbai Express (First Digital film). Recently at 94 years he made Sing Geetham & many important films he helmed. His friendship with Kamal Sir is legendary. Long live Singeetam sir’s memories. Rest in Peace sir."
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