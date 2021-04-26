Telugu director Sai Balaji dies due to Covid-19 complications

Telugu director Sai Balaji died of Covid-19 related complications in Hyderabad on Monday morning. He was 57.

Sai Balaji, a protege of director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, helmed action entertainers Sivaji and Orey Thammudu with Srihari in the lead roles. He also directed late actor Uday Kiran’s last film Jai Sriram.

Apart from movies, Sai Balaji also helmed soap operas Siri, Aparanji and Halahalam.

The director’s funeral took place on Monday afternoon.