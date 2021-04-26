Telugu director Sai Balaji dies due to Covid-19 complications

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
April 26, 2021 7:42:25 pm
April 26, 2021 7:42:25 pm
Telugu director Sai Balaji died of Covid-19 related complications in Hyderabad on Monday morning. He was 57.
Sai Balaji, a protege of director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, helmed action entertainers Sivaji and Orey Thammudu with Srihari in the lead roles. He also directed late actor Uday Kiran’s last film Jai Sriram.
Apart from movies, Sai Balaji also helmed soap operas Siri, Aparanji and Halahalam.
The director’s funeral took place on Monday afternoon.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd