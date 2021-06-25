scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Director Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie Hanu-Man goes on the floors

Prasanth Varma aspires to create a cinematic universe of superheroes beginning with Hanu-Man, which is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman. The filmmakers have promised that this film will be a “visual extravaganza”.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 25, 2021 3:08:17 pm
Prasanth Varma launches his superhero movie Hanu-Man. (Photo: Twitter/PrasanthVarma)

Director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming movie Hanu-Man went on floors on Friday. The film was launched with a customary puja in Hyderabad in the presence of the film’s cast and crew. “The Dawn of A New Cinematic Universe #HanuManTheOrign,” tweeted Prasanth, while sharing a photo from the launch event.

Hanu-Man stars Sajja Teja in the lead. Sajja had made his debut as a lead actor with Prasanth’s last directorial Zombie Reddy. Rayalaseema has provided a primal setting for numerous violent movies in Telugu for many years now. Prasanth capitalised on Rayalaseema’s reputation in popular culture to make a dark comedy that revolved around a zombie outbreak.

Prasanth is known for experimenting with genres since his debut film Awe, which won multiple National Award for Best Special Effects and Best Makeup in 2018. His second film was a detective thriller Kalki, which was apparently inspired by India’s popular fictional detective character Byomkesh Bakshi. Before Zombie Reddy, he later helmed That Is Mahalakshmi, which had Tamannaah in the lead. The film was the official remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. However, this film is yet to be released.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
