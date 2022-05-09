Parasuram Petla: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a complete commercial entertainer

Director Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame is back with another commercial entertainer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. With Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments production is set for a grand theatrical release on May 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the director interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

When did you get the idea of Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

I got the idea of Sarkaru Vaari Paata during the production of Geetha Govindam. After the film’s release, I developed SVP’s script to suit Mahesh Babu.

You seem to have presented Mahesh Babu in a different light in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh Babu liked the character as much as the story. The film is a complete commercial entertainer. The presentation of Mahesh in the movie is fresh.

Was the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata inspired by any person or true incidents?

The speculations related to our film are not true. It is nowhere related to any bank or any person. It involves a bank-related topic, but Mahesh Babu is not a bank employee. This story is not about a person. It doesn’t question the system. It’s a story written with good intentions.

How did Keerthy Suresh come on board?

I had no options for the female lead except Keerthy. It’s a tailor-made role for her. After watching the movie, Keerthy’s character will be talked about as much as Mahesh Babu’s.

Were there any reasons for not roping in composer Gopi Sundar for Sarkaru Vaari Paata even after delivering a chartbuster album like Geetha Govindam?

Gopi Sundar was very busy with nearly eight projects in Telugu and Malayalam during the making of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He always has a special place in my heart.

Just like Mahesh Babu’s recent films, is Sarkaru Vaari Paata also going to deliver a message to the audience?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a purpose but not a message.

Does Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara play a role in the film?

Sitara won’t be there in the movie. It was Thaman’s idea to have her in the Penny song. Mahesh Babu was okay with the idea of having her in the promotional song, and we did it.

What was the impact of Geetha Govindam’s success on you?

Geetha Govindam’s success changed my thought process. It made me believe that I can make a Rs 150 crore film.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

My next project is with Naga Chaitanya. 14 Reels Plus banner will bankroll it.