scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘Chiranjeevi is ageless, no other actor has managed to keep their star power intact over years’: Bholaa Shankar director Meher Ramesh

On Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, his Bholaa Shankar director Mehr Ramesh talks about the experience of directing him and what the opportunity means for him.

Mehr RameshOn Chiranjeevi's birthday, director Mehr Ramesh says he is blessed to have the opportunity to work with the megastar. (Photo: Instagram/mehrramesh)

Telugu star Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday. A massive star in his home state and beyond, the actor is still the marquee name where the audience come to see him and his famed dance moves. As the euphoria around his big day builds up, director Meher Ramesh, who will soon be directing him in the film Bholaa Shankar, says that the opportunity to work with the megastar is means a lot for him. He calls it a dream come true.

Bholaa Shankar was announced in December 2021 and is currently under production. Besides this Chiranjeevi also has three other films lined up for release.

The director, who is also a self-proclaimed fan of Chiranjeevi tells theindianexpress.com, “This is a dream come true for me to direct Chiranjeevi Garu. Not just for me but for all his fans. I have watched all his film for almost 40-50 times in the theatre since my childhood. So, he is my matinee idol and my inspiration. I have directed 6 films so far but directing Chiranjeevi garu is a very big thing for me. He did 140 film, has dabbled in politics and now is doing his 150th film with me and that is a huge thing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meher Ramesh (@meherramesh)

 

Ramesh highlights that Chiranjeevi, who started his acting career in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu, is perhaps the the only actor to enjoy such a massive following even after all these years as he continues to play leading role in films.

“During the 1990s phase I used to go to shooting sets to watch him. All his dance moves, acting and performance even in 2022 is intact. He is an ageless megastar. Because of those films, so many actors and technicians came to the industry and got work. No other actor or star has this kind of stardom even after all these years and even now he is acting as a lead actor and the whole film depends on him. And he is doing it with the same grace and speed. That is something that only Chiranjeevi can do,” he says.

Even though Chiranjeevi has delivered so many roles in his career of over four decades, Ramesh is confident that his role in Bholaa Shankar will have a USP like no other.

Revealing the details on that, he says, “Back in those day we used to whistle, clap and cheer with coloured paper. This generation hasn’t seen that euphoria around Chiranjeevi garu. So Bholaa Shankar is going to be very euphoric for the youth. The music, look, his humour and everything that he has, is very much intact with current youth as well as his fandom.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Advertisement

Besides Bholaa Shankar, which is set to release on April 14, 2023, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in GodFather and Waltair Veerayya.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:27:37 pm
Next Story

Goa bar row: Second hearing of complaint before excise commissioner today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

2

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement