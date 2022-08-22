‘Chiranjeevi is ageless, no other actor has managed to keep their star power intact over years’: Bholaa Shankar director Meher Ramesh

Telugu star Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday. A massive star in his home state and beyond, the actor is still the marquee name where the audience come to see him and his famed dance moves. As the euphoria around his big day builds up, director Meher Ramesh, who will soon be directing him in the film Bholaa Shankar, says that the opportunity to work with the megastar is means a lot for him. He calls it a dream come true.

Bholaa Shankar was announced in December 2021 and is currently under production. Besides this Chiranjeevi also has three other films lined up for release.

The director, who is also a self-proclaimed fan of Chiranjeevi tells theindianexpress.com, “This is a dream come true for me to direct Chiranjeevi Garu. Not just for me but for all his fans. I have watched all his film for almost 40-50 times in the theatre since my childhood. So, he is my matinee idol and my inspiration. I have directed 6 films so far but directing Chiranjeevi garu is a very big thing for me. He did 140 film, has dabbled in politics and now is doing his 150th film with me and that is a huge thing.”

Ramesh highlights that Chiranjeevi, who started his acting career in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu, is perhaps the the only actor to enjoy such a massive following even after all these years as he continues to play leading role in films.

“During the 1990s phase I used to go to shooting sets to watch him. All his dance moves, acting and performance even in 2022 is intact. He is an ageless megastar. Because of those films, so many actors and technicians came to the industry and got work. No other actor or star has this kind of stardom even after all these years and even now he is acting as a lead actor and the whole film depends on him. And he is doing it with the same grace and speed. That is something that only Chiranjeevi can do,” he says.

Even though Chiranjeevi has delivered so many roles in his career of over four decades, Ramesh is confident that his role in Bholaa Shankar will have a USP like no other.

Revealing the details on that, he says, “Back in those day we used to whistle, clap and cheer with coloured paper. This generation hasn’t seen that euphoria around Chiranjeevi garu. So Bholaa Shankar is going to be very euphoric for the youth. The music, look, his humour and everything that he has, is very much intact with current youth as well as his fandom.”

Besides Bholaa Shankar, which is set to release on April 14, 2023, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in GodFather and Waltair Veerayya.