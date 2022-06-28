Director Maruthi opens up about films with Chiranjeevi and Prabhas

Maruthi will soon direct Chiranjeevi and Prabhas. While Chiranjeevi announced his movie with Maruthi in the recently held pre-release event of Pakka Commercial, the news about Prabhas doing a film with the Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director has been in the news for quite some time now.

In his recent interaction with the media in Hyderabad, Maruthi opened up about these two movies and said, “UV Creations’ Vicky and I had met Chiranjeevi and discussed the storyline. Chiranjeevi’s announcement about our film in the pre-release event of Pakka Commercial is an encouragement for a director like me. It has boosted my morale. It will also inspire others and give hope that big heroes like Chiranjeevi will always be open to doing films with directors like me if good stories are there for them. My movies with Chiranjeevi and Prabhas will be made according to my strengths.”

He also expressed his confidence in the success of his latest directorial Pakka Commercial. The director said, “Pakka Commercial is a revenge drama with a unique legal angle. Gopichand’s character with negative shades will entertain the audience, while Rao Ramesh will be seen as a romantic villain. We are confident about the film’s success at the box office.”

Bankrolled by Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations, Pakka Commercial also stars Raashi Khanna and Sathyaraj. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 1.