Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Legendary director-actor K Viswanath passes away

K Viswanath won five National Film Awards. He also has seven Nandi Awards and 10 Filmfare Awards to his credit. In 2017, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

K ViswanathK Viswanath was 92.
Legendary director-actor K Viswanath passes away
Legendary director-actor K Vishwanath passed away in Hyderabad late Thursday due to age-related issues. He was 92.

Vishwanath breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

K Viswanath began his film career as a sound recordist. After a brief stint as an assistant director, Viswanath made his directorial debut in 1961 with Aatma Gowravam. He went on to direct over 50 films in Telugu and Hindi, including notable ones like Chelleli Kapuram, Kalam Marindi, Sarada, O Seeta Katha Jeevana Jyothi, Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamamm, Swathi Muthyam, Sruthilayalu, Swarnakamalam, Sutradharulu, Aapadbhandhuvudu, Swati Kiranam, Subha Sanklapam, Swarabhishekam, Sargam, Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan. His last directorial was Subhapradam in 2010.

Viswanath made his acting debut in the 1995 film Subha Sanklapam. He also starred in Telugu and Tamils films like Vajram, Kalisundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Seema Simham, Nuvv Leka Nenu Lenu, Santhosham, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Tagore, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai, Lingaa, and Uttama Villain.

Viswanath is survived by his wife and four children.

Refresh for more updates.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 01:13 IST
