Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next to be a period drama

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is all set to helm a period film set in the 1970s with an army backdrop. The untitled project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Details about the film’s starcast are still awaited.

“The script work for director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next project is going on and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The story is a period film set in the 1970s with an army backdrop. The complete details regarding the project will be out once the director is done with its research part and ready with a bound script. Because he is not ready to wind up the things at a fast pace at the moment! He is very excited about the plot line and it will be his kind of film. The human emotions in the subject are going to be one of the highlights in the story,” a source told indianexpress.com.

Hanu Raghavapudi’s last outing Padi Padi Leche Manasu, starring Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand, failed to perform well at the box office and it looks like even the filmmaker was not satisfied with its box office result. According to a source, the director felt that the second half of the movie could have been dealt with better clarity and he is not ready to repeat the same mistake in his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, there are a bunch of interesting films lined up under Mythri Movie Makers. The production house has Dear Comrade and Hero with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is also bankrolling Nani starrer Gang Leader which is being directed by Vikram K Kumar. Apart from this, Allu Arjun-Sukumar project and Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film are also to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.