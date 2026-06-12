Director Buchi Babu Sana admits Peddi trailer cut was a mistake: ‘It was just too much’

Director Buchi Babu Sana has admitted that the trailer for the Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, released on June 4, was poorly cut and damaged the film’s prospects before a single ticket was sold. In a post-release interview, he said as too much was packed into one scene, it did not represent the film accurately, and it gave early detractors the ammunition they needed.

In the interview, Jagapathi Babu sat across Buchi Babu and described what the days leading up to and after the release felt like from the inside. “There was so much negativity. Even the people who wanted it guaranteed it wouldn’t happen. I was disappointed. I thought it wouldn’t meet my expectations at the start,” he said.

Talking about the trailer cut, the director said, “In the trailer, too many things were packed into one scene, it was just too much. We just can’t afford such things with big movies.”

Also Read: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates

Buchi Babu Sana also credited individual content creators for driving that turnaround more than any organised campaign. “Lots of people are giving reviews. Some have followers in the hundreds of thousands, like 500k, 600k, even a million. When they give a review, they put the phone down and instead of just talking about it on the side, they post reels or video clips. They’re giving personal reviews, and that word-of-mouth is really working.”

Talk after Peddi’s release

Post the release of Peddi, the film courted controversy over the oversexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma. Viewers also called out sequences involving non-consensual physical contact framed as romance.

Director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly, clarifying that the intention was never to objectify or disrespect any female character. He wrote on X, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Despite the trailer damage and the controversy, the film began to find its footing by day two. Buchi Babu described the shift.

“By the end of the day, if you look at the reviews or reactions on the first, second, third day, they’re turning positive,” he said, adding, “Now the audience is going, families are going, and they’re saying the movie is really good.”

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About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is a sports action drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, with a budget of Rs 350 crore and music composed by AR Rahman. The film follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride.

Buchi Babu Sana made his directorial debut with Uppena in 2021, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Peddi marks only his second feature and his first collaboration with Ram Charan, making its commercial performance particularly significant for both of them.