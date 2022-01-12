scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Director Boyapati Sreenu confirms a sequel to Balakrishna’s Akhanda

Akhanda movie marked the third collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 12, 2022 4:46:08 pm
Akhanda teamAkhanda team at film's success meet held in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout)

Continuing its successful run at the ticket windows, Akhanda will soon complete 50 days of theatrical run. And, ahead of this milestone, the makers of the movie held a success meet in Hyderabad. At the event, the Akhanda team thanked the audience for making the movie a grand success, while director Boyapati Sreenu promised a sequel to it.

Speaking at the success meet, Boyapati said, “We will make a sequel for Akhanda. But, I will reveal the details about how, where, and when it will take place at a different time.”

With Nandamuri Balakrishna in the title role, Akhanda was released in December and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The movie also revived the business of single-screen theatres in the rural and mass-pockets in the Telugu states by grossing nearly Rs 100 crore.

Akhanda marked the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the high-octane actioner has cinematography by Ram Prasad while S Thaman scored the music.

The movie also starred Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth in other leading characters.

