We are planning to release F3 for Sankranthi 2021: Dil Raju

Producer Dil Raju, who has been basking in the success of the Anil Ravipudi directorial F2 – Fun and Frustration, interacted with media on Thursday to thank the audience for making his latest production venture a blockbuster. During the interaction, he also talked about his upcoming projects.

F3

We are planning to release F3 for Sankranthi 2021. The sequel will have a theme similar to F2 – Fun and Frustration. Apart from Venkatesh and Varun Tej, another hero will join F3. The decision will be taken once the script is locked. It was during the shooting of F2 that director Anil Ravipudi came up with an interesting thought for F3.

Maharshi

The main reason behind the delay in the shoot and release of Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is the delay in getting our visas. Due to that, the entire schedule of the movie has changed. Now, the final schedule will start in Hyderabad from February 2 and the movie will hit the screens worldwide on April 25.

96 remake

I am quite confident that 96’s Telugu remake will strike a chord with audiences. 96 is the first remake of my career. Director C Prem Kumar wanted to have Sharwanand and Samantha for the lead roles.

Ade Nuvvu Ade Nenu

We started Ade Nuvvu Ade Nenu by introducing Ashok Galla as the hero, but now we are looking for an alternative script for his debut. There is a rumour about actor Raj Tarun acting in the same project, but nothing has been finalised.

Paluke Bangaramaye

We are planning to bring the film to the theaters for next Sankranthi. Satish is the director of family entertainer Paluke Bangaramaye.

Apart from these films, Dil Raju shared that there is one film in the pipeline with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.