Don’t speak up: Dil Raju to Telugu film industry amid negotiations with AP govt on film ticket prices

Producer Dil Raju has requested the media to go easy while reporting on the issue of cap on movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. “You play a key role in the film industry. We consider you as one of our own. Please handle any news regarding the film industry with sensitivity. Don’t highlight needlessly and complicate even small problems. I hope you all understand. From the launch of a movie to its release to its success party, you will be present. So we are all one in this. Going forward, please be careful (on reporting certain stories),” he said.

Dil Raju’s request for self-censorship comes amid the efforts of the producers’ guild to negotiate a favorable deal with the Andhra Pradesh government. He also requested members of the film fraternity to keep their thoughts about the matter to themselves until further notice. “Now we have formed a committee and are trying to sort out the matter amicably. In the meantime, I request the members of the film industry not to tweet or react to the issue. If things don’t work out, we can all come together and decide our future course of action. Until then don’t react individually,” he added.

Dil Raju’s comments come after several A-list celebrities publicly objected to the AP government’s ticket pricing policy. It was Pawan Kalyan who lashed out at the government during the pre-release event of Republic.

“Actors are the highest taxpayers. I entertain the audience and make money. Prabhas had to build his body to become a Baahubali. Rana (Daggubati) too had to do that. Jr NTR dances amazingly and makes money. Ram Charan rides the horse wonderfully and makes money. A heroine has to dance in the presence of unknown people to earn money. Don’t test our patience,” Pawan had said, raising a political storm.

However, the majority of the big stars and producers remained silent on the matter and the industry’s pliant approach to the matter came under fire from the media. And Nani’s open objection to the issue during a press meet further put many industry bigwigs to shame for not speaking up on the matter.

Siddharth has also publicly slammed the government’s policy in a series of tweets. “Kill black money, tax legal earning, tell your followers to go to the cinema and support a struggling business. Please. If you cant, thats fine…but please again, leave the film making and film business to itself,” he had written on his Twitter page a few days ago.

The Telugu film industry is facing financial distress owing to the contentious ticket pricing regulations by the Andhra Pradesh government. As per the order of the state government, ticket prices have dropped drastically. The ticket prices in the state begin as low as Rs 10, leaving the box office business in tatters.

According to reports, more than 180 theatres have ceased their operations owing to low ticket prices.

The strictly regulated ticket prices are also affecting the collection of recently released movies. It is believed that the box office figures of Akhanda, Pushpa: The Rise and Shyam Singha Roy would have looked different only if ticket prices were not so low. With big budget spectacles like RRR and Radhe Shyam gearing up for release in January, the film industry is hoping for a positive outcome that will allow them to maximize their business during the festive season.