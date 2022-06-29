Dil Raju, Tejaswini welcome baby boy

Film producer Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. This is the second time that Raju is embracing fatherhood. The producer has a daughter from his first marriage.

Many celebrities congratulated Raju and Tejaswini on welcoming their first child. Filmmaker Bandla Ganesh tweeted, “Dil Raju annaaaaaaaaaa congratulations 🏹🏂🏆was blessed with a baby boy.”

Dil Raju was earlier married to Anitha, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. Raju married Tejaswini in 2020.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” the film producer said in a statement after his second marriage.

Dil Raju started his career as a film distributor. He ventured into film production with Dil (2003) and produced several hit films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Siri malle Chettu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, DJ, MCA, Raja The Great and F2 under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Raju’s production venture Thank You, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, will hit screens on July 22. He is also bankrolling Vijay starrer Varisu, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and Ram Charan’s untitled Shankar directorial.