Dil Raju addresses plagiarism allegations against Balagam

Producer Dil Raju and his latest film Balagam, directed by debutant Venu Yeldandi, are being accused of plagiarism by a young Telangana-based writer-journalist, Satish Gaddam. He has claimed that the film is based on his story, Pachchiki (Offering to the Birds), which was published in a local daily.

In his complaint, the author asked the production team to acknowledge his right and give him his due credit as the original writer in the film. The producer and director, in a conversation with the author, assured him of opportunity to work in their future productions, while refusing to add his name in the film credits of Balgam, said sources.

Satish Gaddam declined their offer and said in a press conference that he is determined to approach the court if his demands are not met.

Satish Gaddam in a press conference. Satish Gaddam in a press conference.

While the writer and director of the movie, Venu Yeldandi, did not respond to calls and messages requesting his answer to the allegations, producer Dil Raju, through his media representative, conveyed that while he strongly feels that his film and the short story are vastly different, he is willing to look at the grievances of the young writer sympathetically. Producer Dil Raju also held a press meet to discuss the promotional strategy for the film, but refrained from mentioning the controversy altogether.

Balagam’s producer Dil Raju held a press meet but refrained from mentioning the controversy altogether. Balagam’s producer Dil Raju held a press meet but refrained from mentioning the controversy altogether.

Balagam has opened in theatres to largely favourable reviews across Telugu States on Friday.

Director Venu Yeldandi refuting plagiarism allegations in a press meet conducted today.

“It is a common situation and universal emotion. Nobody can claim copyright on it as thousands of stories can be created around it,” says Venu listing out number of Indian, foreign film names made around death.