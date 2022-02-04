‘Did you count heroine’s moles in real life?’: Journalist’s vulgar question irks DJ Tillu star Neha Shetty

A Telugu film Suresh Kondeti has courted controversy by posing a vulgar question to actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda during the trailer launch of DJ Tillu.

In the trailer, the hero is seen asking the female lead, “How many moles do you have?” And she replies, “16.” In the context of adult comedy in a movie, the exchange seems uncontroversial. However, Suresh created an awkward situation at the event when he asked Siddhu, “Did you count how many moles she has in real life?”

Siddhu politely declined to answer the question.

Neha Shetty, however, has condemned the insensitive question on Twitter. “This question was very unfortunate at the trailer launch today. But I must go on to add that it simply simplifies the respect he has for himself and for the women force around him at his work place and at home,” she tweeted.

After coming under fire, Suresh Kondeti issued an apology claiming his intention behind the question was “clean”.

“It’s a romantic film and I asked a romantic question. My intention is very clean and no double meaning in that. Please don’t take me in the wrong way,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Movie events held in the Telugu film industry are notoriously known for causing widespread public outrage usually due to sexist remarks made by celebrities or media persons. Recently, Sai Pallavi was irked by an uncomfortable question about an intimate scene between Kirti Shetty and Nani in Shyam Singha Roy.