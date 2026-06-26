Did Vijay Deverakonda demand 6 vanity vans, 50 assistants? Team dismisses claims, complains

Vijay Deverakonda has been at the centre of a fabricated controversy this week, after fake screenshots designed to look like genuine news reports began circulating on X, claiming he had made unreasonable demands on the sets of his upcoming film, Ranabaali. However, his team clarified to SCREEN that they were fake, calling them part of a deliberate misinformation campaign.

The screenshots, made to resemble an article from the entertainment portal 123Telugu, carried a headline claiming Vijay had demanded 6 caravans and 50 assistants on the Ranabaali set, and that producers Mythri Movie Makers had been forced to approach the Producers Council to resolve the issue. The claims spread quickly once shared on social media.