scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Dasara star Nani promises ‘Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan’ will be ‘massiest song ever’

Telugu actor Nani released a teaser of the first song of his next movie Dasara. The song is set to release on the occasion of Dussehra.

NaniNani will next be seen in Dasara. (Photo: Instagram/nameisnani)

Actor Nani will next be seen in director Srikanth Odela’s film Dasara. Nani took to social media on Thursday to share a video, announcing that the first track of the movie is titled “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” and it will release on October 5.

In the black and white video, Nani is sitting in the centre as drummers sit on both sides playing the drums. Nani is sitting in front of a portrait of late popular actor Silk Smitha. The actor is seen drinking from a bottle before throwing it away as he says, “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Massiest, local street song ever. From the master himself, a Santhosh Narayan musical. Ready?”

Also Read |Ante Sundaraniki movie review: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh share crackling chemistry in this hilarious rom-com
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. The movie, directed by Srikanth Odela, is slated to be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Nani was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, which marked Nazriya Nazim Telugu debut. The film opened to a lukewarm response from the audience.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...

Besides his own films, Nani is also gearing up for the release of his production venture HIT: The Second Case on December 2. The movie, which is the second installment in the HIT franchise, stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 07:45:14 pm
Next Story

Let the RSS chief and Muslims search for the middle ground

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mouni Roy birthday bash
Inside Mouni Roy’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement