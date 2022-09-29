Dasara star Nani promises ‘Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan’ will be ‘massiest song ever’

Actor Nani will next be seen in director Srikanth Odela’s film Dasara. Nani took to social media on Thursday to share a video, announcing that the first track of the movie is titled “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” and it will release on October 5.

In the black and white video, Nani is sitting in the centre as drummers sit on both sides playing the drums. Nani is sitting in front of a portrait of late popular actor Silk Smitha. The actor is seen drinking from a bottle before throwing it away as he says, “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Massiest, local street song ever. From the master himself, a Santhosh Narayan musical. Ready?”

Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. The movie, directed by Srikanth Odela, is slated to be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Nani was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, which marked Nazriya Nazim Telugu debut. The film opened to a lukewarm response from the audience.

Besides his own films, Nani is also gearing up for the release of his production venture HIT: The Second Case on December 2. The movie, which is the second installment in the HIT franchise, stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role.