Dhanush’s first Telugu film Sir goes on floors, see photos

Actor Dhanush’s maiden Telugu movie titled Sir was launched on Monday in Hyderabad. The film’s launch was marked by a customary pooja in the presence of actors Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon and the film’s director Venky Atluri. Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who was the chief guest at the function, gave the first clap, signalling the beginning of the production.

Sir will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu film industry. For Samyuktha, it is her second Telugu movie. She has acted in the upcoming Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak.

The regular shooting of Sir, meanwhile, will begin on January 5.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Sir is being bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas’ Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas. The movie’s crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, who earlier shot movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Sethupathi, Thegidi, Mr.Local and Maara, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and composer GV Prakash Kumar.

Sir will also be simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vaathi.

Dhanush was last seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re. While the film received mixed reviews, Dhanush’s performance received an unanimous thumbs up from critics and the audience.