Friday, June 18, 2021
Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula collaborate on a trilingual project

The Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula film will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
June 18, 2021 2:57:29 pm
Dhanush and Sekhar KammulaThe filming for Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula movie will commence later this year. (Photos: PR Handout)

Producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP on Friday announced their new trilingual project with Tamil superstar Dhanush. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Sekhar Kammula and it will mark Dhanush’s foray into Telugu cinema.

“The two Men who crossed the barriers to Celebrate Cinema. The National Award Winners @dhanushkraja & @sekharkammula collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi Trilingual FILM. Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner!” the production house wrote on its Twitter handle.

Details regarding the shooting schedules, cast, and crew will be announced soon by the makers.

Presently, Dhanush is basking in the success of Jagame Thandhiram that is streaming on Netflix. On the work front, he has an untitled project with Mari Selvaraj, Atrangi Re, and The Gray Man in his kitty.

Meanwhile, director Sekhar Kammula is waiting for the release of Love Story, a Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer.

