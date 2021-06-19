Dhanush on his next with Sekhar Kammula: ‘Excited to be working with one of the directors I admire’

Dhanush is collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming film. The actor took to Twitter and expressed that he is “really excited” to be working with Sekhar. He called him one of the directors he admires.

“@sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this,” Dhanush’s tweet read.

On Friday, Sekhar shared that he is “truly excited and charged” to be working with Dhanush. He called the Karnan actor “A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance.”

The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group). It will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from this untitled project, Sekhar Kammula has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story up for a release. Dhanush’s latest film Jagame Thandhiram released on Netflix.

During a conversation on Twitter Spaces about Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush informed audiences that they will notice some Rajini-isms in his performance. “Karthi and I are die-hard fans of Rajini sir. And usually, without my knowledge, Rajini sir’s mannerisms would seep into my performances. In earlier films, if I noticed I was mimicking Rajini sir, I would correct it. But, in this film, Karthik said to me, ‘let it be’. So, you will see shades of Rajinikanth in Suruli. If you like it, please enjoy it. If you don’t, please be kind and don’t scold me,” said the Asuran star.

The release of Jagame Thandhiram was delayed by over a year owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. Besides Dhanush, the film also stars Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan, Deepak Paramesh, among others.