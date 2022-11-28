Dhanush’s next multilingual is with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula

Continuing his collaboration with cross-industrial talents, Dhanush has joined hands with National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project was launched on Monday following a customary puja in Hyderabad. The photos from the ceremony show that Dhanush’s beard and hair have grown thicker and longer. It seems it’s his look for the untitled movie.

The project will be bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, who also produced the recent Tamil-Telugu comedy movie Prince, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The makers have plans to also shoot the film in Hindi, besides Tamil and Telugu.

Further details about the project are not available at the moment.

Sekhar Kammula’s last directorial outing was Love Story. The film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was a commentary on the role that caste discrimination plays in society. Even though the movie created a good buzz thanks to Pallavi’s performance, it failed to make any dent at the box office.

Dhanush is now waiting for the release of his first straight Telugu movie Sir. The film was supposed to release on December 2. However, it was postponed to February next year citing post-production reasons. Written and directed by Venky Atluri of Rang De, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas.

Dhanush was last seen in the Hollywood movie The Grey Man. He played an assassin in the Netflix film, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie’s creators, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, also expressed their plans to expand the spy franchise with a stand-alone film with Dhanush’s character.