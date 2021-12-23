Dhanush announces first Telugu film titled Sir: ‘Ambitious, heartwarming journey…’

Dhanush announced his next film, which will be a bilingual project. The film is titled Sir in Telugu, while the Tamil title is Vaathi. Sharing the poster of the film, Dhanush wrote on social media, “My next.. a Tamil, Telugu bilingual #Vaathi #sir”.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas’ Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the project while Venky Atluri of Rang De fame will direct it.

Naga Vamsi shared the motion poster of the title logo on his Twitter handle and wrote, “An ambitious & heartwarming journey of a common man. Presenting you @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi/#Sir.”

Going by the motion poster, Sir will see Dhanush as a junior college lecturer. The movie also features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani will be seen in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer for this project, and Dinesh Krishnan will handle the cinematography. The shoot for the film will commence in January 2022.

Earlier, Dhanush had announced pan-India film with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula, to be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

On the work front, Dhanush has The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuven in the pipeline. His Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 24th December.