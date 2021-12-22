Dhanush announces first Telugu film with Bheemla Nayak producers

Bheemla Nayak makers on Wednesday announced their new Telugu-Tamil bilingual project with Dhanush. The movie marks the actor’s first film in Telugu. Venky Atluri of Rang De and Tholiprema fame will direct it. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas is the co-producer of the movie. The first look of the flick will be unveiled on December 23.

“We feel elated to team up with the National Award Winning Actor @dhanushkraja garu for a prestigious film in Telugu & Tamil. Written & Directed by #VenkyAtluri, Produced by @vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya. Title reveal at 09:36AM, Tomorrow,” Sithara Enertainments wrote on Twitter.

Dhanush also wrote, “My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film.. title announcement tom. Om Namashivaaya.”

In June this year, Dhanush had also announced a project with director Sekhar Kammula, to be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Narayandas K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are the producers of this project.

Dhanush currently has the Hindi movie Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan up for release. The film will premiere at Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24. On the work front, Dhanush has The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuven in the pipeline.