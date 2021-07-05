Devil first look: Nandamuri Kalyanram’s birthday gift to fan comes wrapped in a mystery

Nandamuri Kalyanram has unveiled the title and first look poster of his 21st film on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. The movie has been titled Devil and its tagline says, ‘The British Secret Agent.’

According to a statement by the makers, the film is set in 1945 in the Madras presidency of British India. It depicts the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. This mystery is deeper than he could fathom, and leads the protagonist into a web of love, deceit, and betrayal. His success and failure would have serious repercussions, with the mystery having the potential to change the course of history.

On Devil’s first look poster, Kalyanram is seen in a blazer and panchekattu, resembling the fashion trends of the 1940s. He is seen holding a gun as he steps out of a train in an injured state, while Indians are sitting on the train with flags in their hands. Overall, the first look of Devil impresses with its striking background.

Abhishek Nama is the producer of the film. Naveen Medaram will direct it, with the story by Srikanth Vissa. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. The complete details of the cast and crew for the film will be revealed soon.

On the work front, Kalyanram has Bimbisara, and two more films with production houses Mythri Movie Makers and East Coast Productions in his kitty, respectively.