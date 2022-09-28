Devi Sri Prasad says work on Pushpa 2 music in full swing: ‘We have almost finished three songs’

The chartbusters are coming. Composer Devi Sri Prasad says he has already started work on the music of the much-awaited Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu action drama’s first installment was a smash-hit last year even in the Hindi belt, despite stiff competition from biggies like Spider-Man No Way Home and Bollywood’s cricket drama 83, led by Ranveer Singh.

One of the major factors for Pushpa‘s success was its blockbuster music by DSP, which crossed borders to emerge a global sensation with songs like “Srivalli”, “Oo Antava” and “Saami Saami”, which still continue to trend.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, says work on the music of Pushpa 2 is going full steam ahead. “I have already started working on Pushpa 2, little of it we had already done while doing part one. We now properly sat on the dialogue version. We also went to Europe recently and have almost finished three songs.”

The composer is aware that all eyes–and ears–will be on how the music for the next installment turns out but insists he has muted all the noise to focus on creating the album, sincerely.

“Rest of the songs are being worked upon. They are also going to start the main shoot now. We are sincerely trying our best, and I believe that will always save you. You should also not overdo; the right thing is to know how not to do the wrong thing,” he adds.

Apart from Pushpa 2, DSP will also be composing music for Hindi films like Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal, superstar Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.

For Cirkus, DSP is on board for an original number and is thrilled that the track has come out beautifully. “Recently I met Ranveer Singh at an award function, he gave me a tight hug and said, ‘Rockstar DSP! What a song you have given me!’ He started singing the song and even dancing.

“I am really looking forward to that song, it is an original song. I think the movie has only two songs, one they had already worked on and for the other, they approached me. It is kind of the main song.”

The composer said he was touched with the way Rohit Shetty respected him as an artiste, never taking the process of music creation for granted. “I really love him because the kind of respect he gives to technicians is amazing. He didn’t say ‘just give me a song.’ He wanted to meet and narrate me the film.

“When creators know the value of others’ work, it is good. He told me the entire situation, how he is going to shoot, why he wants the song. It is a very nice melody, but with a dancing group. It is a different combination than what you have heard from me,” he adds.

DSP is also on board to compose music for the Hindi version of Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2, which released last year to widespread acclaim.