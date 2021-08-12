Devi Sri Prasad on Pushpa: ‘The music of this Allu Arjun film is as unique as its subject’

Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to treat his fans with the first single of Pushpa. The song titled “Daakko Daakko Meka” will release on August 13 in five different languages, including Hindi and Telugu. In this interaction with Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed the music for the Allu Arjun starrer, the composer talks about the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated film, and what sets it apart from the crowd.

“In Pushpa, you can expect the unexpected. Once again, Sukumar sir, Allu Arjun and I are coming together,” DSP said. While Allu Arjun and DSP have collaborated for several projects in the past few years, the actor-composer duo has teamed up with Sukumar after their 2009 superhit release Arya 2.

“Pushpa is different because of the subject. The way Sukumar sir has made the concept is very unique. I think I will describe the film as rugged and rustic. Even the music will be like that. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar are very excited about the album. I have composed the theme of the film as per the subject. The two are very happy with the output. In fact, Allu Arjun told me, ‘This is very surprising.’ He is excited for his fans to be able to hear the songs,” Devi Sri Prasad expressed.

He further spoke about the bond he shares with Allu Arjun. “Allu Arjun and I have worked together on many projects. We have been friends from the time before we debuted in the film industry. More or less, we started our careers together. We saw each other grow. We have a lot of mutual admiration, respect and love for each other, which has reflected in the projects we have collaborated for. We have always experimented with music. It has been a different journey with him,” DSP said, adding that when he composes for him he keeps “in mind his strengths, especially if it is a dance track.”

Earlier this year, director Sukumar had shared that Allu Arjun has given “an amazing performance in Pushpa.” He said that while Allu Arjun was known as the “Stylish Star” so far, from now on he will be tagged as the “Icon Star.”

“The way he has performed in this film, the tag doesn’t seem fit for him. He is unique. His choices, be it in films or his characters, are unique. So, I felt he is no more a stylish star but the icon star. Before Pushpa, he was called Arya but after the release of this film, he will be called the Icon Star Allu Arjun and will be known as Pushpa,” Sukumar had said at the teaser launch of the film.

Pushpa is slated to release in two parts. The part one of the film will head to the theaters on Christmas this year. The multilingual action-thriller will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Pushpa also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.