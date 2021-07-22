Devi Sri Prasad roped in for Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

July 22, 2021 3:25:05 pm
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has been roped in for Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Production house Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas welcomed DSP on board with a tweet that read, “Team #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu welcomes the musical magician Rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board.”
Elated with the news, Sharwanand tweeted: “Super Happy to have @ThisIsDSP garu onboard. #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu.”
After thanking Sharwanand for his warm welcome, Devi Sri Prasad termed the script of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu as “hilarious, entertaining, romantic and touching”. DSP tweeted, “ThankU Dear Brother @ImSharwanand. Script narrated by Dear @DirKishoreOffl sir Is Hilarious, Entertaining, Romantic & Touching !! Lets ROCK this one!!! #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu.”
Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks DSP’s fourth collaboration with director Kishore Tirumala after Nenu Sailaja, Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Chitralahari.
The shooting of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is currently underway in Hyderabad.
