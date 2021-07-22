scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Devi Sri Prasad roped in for Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks the fourth collaboration of music composer Devi Sri Prasad and director Kishore Tirumala.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
July 22, 2021 3:25:05 pm
Devi Sri PrasadDevi Sri Prasad is presently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa. (Photo: PR Handout)

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has been roped in for Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Production house Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas welcomed DSP on board with a tweet that read, “Team #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu welcomes the musical magician Rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board.”

Elated with the news, Sharwanand tweeted: “Super Happy to have @ThisIsDSP garu onboard. #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu.”

After thanking Sharwanand for his warm welcome, Devi Sri Prasad termed the script of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu as “hilarious, entertaining, romantic and touching”. DSP tweeted, “ThankU Dear Brother @ImSharwanand. Script narrated by Dear @DirKishoreOffl sir Is Hilarious, Entertaining, Romantic & Touching !! Lets ROCK this one!!! #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu.”

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks DSP’s fourth collaboration with director Kishore Tirumala after Nenu Sailaja, Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Chitralahari.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The shooting of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is currently underway in Hyderabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Maanayata Dutt birthday cake cutting
Inside Maanayata Dutt’s birthday bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement