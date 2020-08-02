Devi Sri Prasad turns 41: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nithiin and others wish the music composer

Devi Sri Prasad turned 41 today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter, Allu Arjun/Twitter) Devi Sri Prasad turned 41 today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter, Allu Arjun/Twitter)

Indian music composer, lyricist and singer Devi Sri Prasad is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Also known as DSP, the composer has lent music to many popular films including Sairleru Neekevvaru, Attarintiki Daredi, 100% Love among more.

On the occasion of his birthday, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nithiin among others wished DSP on the special day.

Newly-wed actor Nithiin wished a musical birthday to Devi Sri Prasad. He said, “Wishing brother a veryy happyyyyy musical buddayyy!! Hv an amazing year ahead.”

Director Harish Shankar tweeted, “Sirjiiiiiii wishing you a …Rocking…Musical Birthday from me and my team @ThisIsDSP Keep Inspiring us.”

Actor Mahesh Babu wished “rockstar” DSP on his birthday. He wrote, “Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe”

Happy Birthday @ThisIsDSP. To more & more music and more power to dance a lot in the siima and other events 😁 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) August 2, 2020

Happy Birthday @ThisIsDSP !!! Mee speed ki mee spontaneity ki mee talent ki take a bow !! Have a great day sir 💐💥💥💥🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/1rUihbCUJO — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 2, 2020

Happy birthday, rockstar @ThisIsDSP!! Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe 🤗 pic.twitter.com/8DsoWNaFxn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 2, 2020

Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP . Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come . pic.twitter.com/m9uoT9Ti1g — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2020

@ThisIsDSP Annaaaaa Happy Birthday 🎂 to you! So happy to share my bday with you! U r always my inspiration! Lots of love bro! 🤗♥️🤩 #HappyBirthdayDSP pic.twitter.com/rVsUMDmsdF — RJ Chaitu (@RJChaitu) August 1, 2020

Happy to be doing this on behalf of your crazily amazing and devoted fans ❤️ this is beautiful .

Wishing you Advance Happy Birthday to the musical magician 🎈@ThisIsDSP #1daytoto

#HappyBirthdayDSP #DSPbirthdayFestBegins @devidiehardfans @dsptrendshttps://t.co/QNxTHZ15FG — shravya varma (@shravyavarma) August 1, 2020

Arya wished for a fantastic year for DSP. In a tweet, he mentioned, “Wishing our brother Rock Star @thisisdsp a very Happy birthday. Have a fantastic year ahead brother. Wishing you all the love happiness and success.”

Director BVS Ravi wished a happy birthday to the “scintillating sound creator; a vibrant heart, energetic &positive @ThisIsDSP!” “Continue making the world fall in love with your Tunes sir,” he wrote in a tweet.

Director Kona Venkat, wishing DSP on his birthday, said he is a “true entertainer and a fantastic musician of this generation.”

Allu Arjun tweeted a photo with a caption that read, “Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP. Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come.”

“Working with you is always fun and you amaze me every time with your unlimited energy. Keep up the spirit, God bless,” director Bobby wrote as he wished the music composer on his birthday.

Gopichandh took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the finest music director of TFI @ThisIsDSP have a fantastic musical year ahead.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd