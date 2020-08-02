scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Top News

Devi Sri Prasad turns 41: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nithiin and others wish the music composer

Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad received birthday wishes from Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nithiin and others.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2020 3:02:03 pm
devi sri prasad birthday Devi Sri Prasad turned 41 today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter, Allu Arjun/Twitter)

Indian music composer, lyricist and singer Devi Sri Prasad is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Also known as DSP, the composer has lent music to many popular films including Sairleru Neekevvaru, Attarintiki Daredi, 100% Love among more.

On the occasion of his birthday, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nithiin among others wished DSP on the special day.

Newly-wed actor Nithiin wished a musical birthday to Devi Sri Prasad. He said, “Wishing brother a veryy happyyyyy musical buddayyy!! Hv an amazing year ahead.”

Director Harish Shankar tweeted, “Sirjiiiiiii wishing you a …Rocking…Musical Birthday from me and my team @ThisIsDSP Keep Inspiring us.”

Actor Mahesh Babu wished “rockstar” DSP on his birthday. He wrote, “Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe”

Arya wished for a fantastic year for DSP. In a tweet, he mentioned, “Wishing our brother Rock Star @thisisdsp a very Happy birthday. Have a fantastic year ahead brother. Wishing you all the love happiness and success.”

Director BVS Ravi wished a happy birthday to the “scintillating sound creator; a vibrant heart, energetic &positive @ThisIsDSP!” “Continue making the world fall in love with your Tunes sir,” he wrote in a tweet.

Director Kona Venkat, wishing DSP on his birthday, said he is a “true entertainer and a fantastic musician of this generation.”

Allu Arjun tweeted a photo with a caption that read, “Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP. Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come.”

“Working with you is always fun and you amaze me every time with your unlimited energy. Keep up the spirit, God bless,” director Bobby wrote as he wished the music composer on his birthday.

Gopichandh took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the finest music director of TFI @ThisIsDSP have a fantastic musical year ahead.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Yuvika Chaudhary birthday celebrations
Inside Yuvika Chaudhary’s birthday celebrations

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 02: Latest News

Advertisement