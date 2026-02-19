Devi Sri Prasad’s beats and Pawan Kalyan’s signature style set the tone for second single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, watch video

The makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh released the promo for the film’s second single, “Aura of Ustaad”, on Thursaday. The full song is set to release on February 22. Within minutes of the promo going live, the hashtag #AuraOfUstaad began trending across social media platforms, signalling the scale of anticipation surrounding the track.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics by Chandrabose. It is sung by DSP, S.P. Abhishek, and The Indian Choral Ensemble. Going by the promo, the track is a celebration of Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence.

The promo itself features Pawan Kalyan making an entry carrying a barrelled gun on his shoulder, dressed in a red shirt. It also includes close-up shots of his signature hand gestures and mannerisms, with visuals of crowds celebrating before a large screen projection of the star. The animation quality in the promo has drawn a positive response from fans.