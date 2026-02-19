Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Devi Sri Prasad’s beats and Pawan Kalyan’s signature style set the tone for second single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, watch video
'Aura of Ustaad', composed by Devi Sri Prasad and written by Chandrabose, is crafted around Pawan Kalyan's larger-than-life screen persona.
The makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh released the promo for the film’s second single, “Aura of Ustaad”, on Thursaday. The full song is set to release on February 22. Within minutes of the promo going live, the hashtag #AuraOfUstaad began trending across social media platforms, signalling the scale of anticipation surrounding the track.
The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics by Chandrabose. It is sung by DSP, S.P. Abhishek, and The Indian Choral Ensemble. Going by the promo, the track is a celebration of Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence.
The promo itself features Pawan Kalyan making an entry carrying a barrelled gun on his shoulder, dressed in a red shirt. It also includes close-up shots of his signature hand gestures and mannerisms, with visuals of crowds celebrating before a large screen projection of the star. The animation quality in the promo has drawn a positive response from fans.
“Aura of Ustaad” is the second single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The first, “Dekhlenge Saala”, released in December and was received well. Where the first track leaned into a more energetic, dance-oriented mood, this second single appears to function as a wider anthem, a deliberate framing of Pawan Kalyan’s cultural standing ahead of the film’s release. The shift in register between the two singles suggests the team is building the music campaign in layers, setting up different emotional touchpoints for the audience before the film arrives in theatres.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and marks his first collaboration with Pawan Kalyan since Gabbar Singh, which was released on May 11, 2012. In the film, Pawan plays a police officer. The film also stars Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna and R Parthiban. The screenplay is written by Dasaradh, cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26.
