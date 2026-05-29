Delhi HC grants Naga Chaitanya interim relief in personality rights case

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya’s personality rights, issuing summons against unnamed defendants and signalling that an interim order would follow, after the court was shown the scale of misuse of his identity across digital platforms.

The suit, which was heard on Friday, alleges widespread and systematic unauthorised exploitation of Naga Chaitanya’s personality rights by various entities through pornographic websites, AI-generated content, deepfake videos, defamatory material, and unauthorised commercial use of his identity.

The court was specifically shown instances of websites pairing the actor’s name with explicit search terms to drive traffic, as well as unauthorised merchandise listings carrying his likeness. The suit also flagged manipulated content and allegedly defamatory material related to his personal life that has been circulating online.