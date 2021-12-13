scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Deepika Padukone wraps Project K, shares pic of a celebratory meal with Prabhas and others

Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first film with Prabhas, who is best known for the Baahubali duology. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 12:41:58 pm
Deepika padukone, project kProject K marks Deepika’s first film with Prabhas. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has wrapped the filming of Project K, a tentatively titled project from director Nag Ashwin. Deepika stars opposite Prabhas in the film.

The actor posted two Instagram stories. In one, she shared a celebratory meal which she had with the cast and crew of the film. In another, she shared a photo of the skies taken from an airplane. “You were lovely Hyderabad. Until we meet again…” she wrote.

Also in Entertainment |Katrina Kaif writes an emotional post for her sister squad post her wedding: ‘We sisters always protected each other’

Project K marks Deepika’s first film with Prabhas, who is best known for the Baahubali duology. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Deepika padukone Deepika shared a celebratory meal with the cast and crew of Project K. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone wrote, “You were lovely Hyderabad.” (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Earlier in the year, Amitabh Bachchan gave the muhurat shot of the film. Prabhas shared a picture from the sets and gave Bachchan the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.”

“On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he wrote along with the picture.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Speaking about the movie, director Nag Ashwin had earlier shared in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Meanwhile, Deepika is also awaiting the release of 83, a sports drama on the Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team of 1983. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of Kapil Dev.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement