Deepika Padukone gets traditional welcome from director Nag Ashwin as she starts shooting for Prabhas starrer film

Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin and his team gave a warm welcome to Deepika Padukone on Saturday as she joined the set of his next film. Deepika shared a picture of her welcome basket on Instagram which had a traditional Kanchi pattu saree, kumkum, haldi, bangles and flowers.

The gift also had a short note written by the team of Vyjayanthi Movies. “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,” the note read. The makers also shared the photo on their social media handles and welcomed “Queen” Deepika on-board for Nag Ashwin’s next, which is tentatively titled Project K.

Deepika Padukone’s Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone’s Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Project K marks Deepika’s first film with Prabhas. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Earlier this year, on Guru Purnima, Amitabh Bachchan gave the muhurat shot of the much-awaited Prabhas-starrer. Prabhas shared a picture from the sets and gave Bachchan the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.” “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he wrote along with the picture.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan shared the same still from the sets of the Prabhas-starrer and tagged his co-star as the “icon” who “created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Bahubali.”

Speaking about the movie, director Nag Ashwin had earlier shared in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

On the work front, while Deepika awaits the release of 83 and Prabhas has Radhe Shyam up for release.