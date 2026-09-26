Deepika Padukone’s character not getting replaced in Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘No new additions’

Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that there will be no major cast additions for Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The statement leaves one of the biggest unanswered: who plays the role played by Deepika Padukone in the first film? And so far, it looks like – no one. In a chat with Variety India, when Nag Ashwin was asked about any “fresh additions” to the cast, he declared that there will be no new cast members.

“No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it,” he said.

When Deepika Padukone left Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone was a major part of Kalki 2989 AD and the first part of the franchise unfolded around her character. But, as production for the second part was about to begin, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, put out a statement saying that they were parting ways with the actor.