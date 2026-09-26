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Deepika Padukone’s character not getting replaced in Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘No new additions’
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that no new actors are being added to the Kalki 2 cast, raising questions about who will replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel.
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that there will be no major cast additions for Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The statement leaves one of the biggest unanswered: who plays the role played by Deepika Padukone in the first film? And so far, it looks like – no one. In a chat with Variety India, when Nag Ashwin was asked about any “fresh additions” to the cast, he declared that there will be no new cast members.
“No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it,” he said.
When Deepika Padukone left Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika Padukone was a major part of Kalki 2989 AD and the first part of the franchise unfolded around her character. But, as production for the second part was about to begin, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, put out a statement saying that they were parting ways with the actor.
“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they shared on X.
Why Deepika Padukone exited the film after Spirit exit
Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel happened days after she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. It was reported that Deepika had exited from Spirit after Vanga refused to adjust to her 8-hour-workday demand. For Kalki 2898 AD sequel, however, it was reported by Bollywood Hungama, that Deepika had asked for a 25 percent hike in pay. Meanwhile, a report in India Today claimed that Deepika’s role in the sequel was significantly reduced, which led to her exit.
Deepika has not directly addressed her exit from the film. However, months after her departure was announced, she spoke about choosing work differently at this stage of her life. “Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut it. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that’s enough, but it isn’t. And the reverse is also true – some things may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it. Was I always this clear? Maybe not. But I’ve reached that clarity now. Do I sometimes look back and think, ‘What was I thinking?’ Of course. That’s part of learning. Maybe 10 years from now, I’ll question some of today’s choices. But right now, they feel honest.” She added, “At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the Rs 100-crore films, or even the Rs 500 – Rs 600 crore ones.”
Deepika is currently looking forward to two major Indian films – Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Allu Arjun’s Raaka. She has recently welcomed her second baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh.
Kalki 2898 AD sequel production update
Nag Ashwin, in the same chat, confirmed that individual scenes featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan were shot earlier this year, with the two legends shooting together in February. The full-scale production had been held up by Prabhas’s availability, as the actor was completing commitments on other projects. That scheduling issue has now been resolved. “We’re starting regular shooting in mid-October, as we now have call sheets in place for all the artists,” Nag Ashwin said. “Hopefully, we will wrap the entire shoot by mid-next year and then move into post-production.”
When pressed on whether the film is looking at a 2028 release, he confirmed: “Looks like 2028, certainly.”
About Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, released in 2024, and collected over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.
The film won a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
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