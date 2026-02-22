Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

Deeksha Seth, who made her acting debut opposite Allu Arjun in the critically acclaimed Telugu film Vedam (2010), worked across four languages, before stepping away from the screen.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 22, 2026 06:00 PM IST
deeksha sethDeeksha Seth was last seen in the web series Saat Kadam.
Deeksha Seth had no plans to be an actress. Growing up across a dozen cities, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, she had followed her father’s corporate postings from one place to the next, picking up schools and leaving them behind with the ease of someone who had never really settled anywhere. By the time she reached college in Mumbai, she had decided she wanted to study marine archaeology. The ocean floor, ancient shipwrecks, history buried under water, that was the plan.

Then a scout spotted her at an NSS event during her first year and asked if she had considered the Femina Miss India pageant.

She went. She made the top ten. She won the Fresh Face title. And somewhere during a modelling assignment in Hyderabad, a casting director named Krish saw Deeksha Seth and thought she might work for a film he was putting together. The film was Vedam (2010).

Deeksha Seth played Pooja, the girlfriend of Allu Arjun’s character in Vedam, chosen after seventy other girls had been passed over. The film was an anthology drama, critically well received, and it gave her a visible debut. She won the Best New Face award at the Santosham Film Awards that year.

Deeksha Seth and Allu Arjun in Vedam Deeksha Seth and Allu Arjun in Vedam.

More work followed quickly. Mirapakay (2011) with Ravi Teja was a commercial success. Wanted (2011) with Gopichand was her first film as the lead. In 2012, Deeksha appeared in Nippu with Ravi Teja, Rebel with Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?. She also worked in Tamil cinema with Rajapattai opposite Vikram.

Deeksha Seth’s Hindi debut came in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil opposite Armaan Jain. The film did not work at the box office and her mainstream presence faded after that. She appeared in the web series Saat Kadam in 2021 but largely stayed away from the film circuit.

By her own account on LinkedIn, the ten-year career covered ten films as lead actor across four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, releasing on 500 to 1,000 screens in India and 80 to 100 screens internationally across the US, UK, and the Middle East. Combined box office collections across those ten films crossed $45 million. She also handled brand partnerships with Meera Shampoo and RS Brothers, built a social media following of over a million, appeared on more than 450 television and radio programmes, and gave over 350 print and online interviews.

Post her film career, Deeksha Seth completed her MBA from IESE Business School, and currently works as director of business development and strategic partnerships at a UK based gaming company. On LinkedIn, she describes the move as a deliberate shift, someone who spent a decade working with media, audiences, and brands, and now wants to apply those skills in business.

