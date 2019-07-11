Dear Comrade trailer: Vijay Deverakonda seems to play a sober version of Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday launched the trailer of his forthcoming film Dear Comrade. Judging from the trailer, the protagonist goes down an emotionally volatile path while pining over his lost love. But his methods to tend his broken heart are not as trippy as Arjun Reddy’s.

Deverakonda is seen in multiple looks in the trailer suggesting various phases of transformation (like Arjun Reddy, again). We first see him sitting on a lonely road, shivering in chilly weather. Looking at his thick hair and beard, it is clear that he has not paid a visit to the saloon at least for a few months. He is on the road to self-discovery as he zips through picturesque roads of the country. But, three years back, he looked significantly different: combed hair and trimmed beard. He seems to be the leader of the student wing of the communist party.

Just like Arjun Reddy, even Bobby Krishnan of Dear Comrade seems to be a problem for his college management. And another thing that these two characters have in common is ill-temper.

For the most part of the trailer, we see Bobby smashing things or people as he is seething with anger. In fact, his anger issues seem to be the sole reason why his cricket-playing girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, dumped him.

However, unlike Arjun Reddy, Bobby Krishnan of Dear Comrade is not a rebel without a cause. His anger is not fed by his privilege status but injustices of the society. Even as the film seems like a romantic drama, there seems to be a strong undercurrent of political rebellion. Technically, his political will should protect him from criticism for aggressively exhibiting his masculinity.

Dear Comrade is the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma and it will hit the screens on July 26.