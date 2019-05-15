Dear Comrade song Kadalalle: The Justin Prabhakaran track is easy on the ears

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade unveiled the film’s second song, “Kadalalle”, on Wednesday. Composed by Justin Prabhakaran, the song has been crooned by Sid Sriram and Aishwarya Ravichandran.

Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the soothing number. He wrote, “One morning, when I woke up – I had a message from Bharat, it was an audio file. I heard it, it made me emotional, I teared up. Every time I play the song at home I see tears in mummy’s eyes. Now the song is yours, experience it. Dear Comrade.”

Helmed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade presents Deverakonda as a student leader. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 26 in four South Indian languages.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy with the yet-to-be-titled project of director Kranthi Madhav. He will also be seen as a professional bike racer in Anand Annamalai directorial Hero. Dear Comrade’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna too has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen as the female lead in films with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nithiin, respectively.