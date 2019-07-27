Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna: I don’t consider myself lucky

Actor Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Telugu films with Chalo and rose to stardom with blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Her film Dear Comrade, also starring Vijay Deverakonda, released on July 26.

Recently, Rashmika sat down with reporters to talk about Dear Comrade, her career and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Why did you choose Dear Comrade?

For anybody, it’s always the script. Bharat sir (director) didn’t narrate me the script. He sent it to me. I don’t read a lot but when I sat with the script, I finished it in like an hour because I was quite intrigued to know what will happen next. I had already seen Bharat sir’s short-film Bicycle and I really liked the reality in it. With that, I got a sense of confidence in him because I felt like ‘this guy knows how to keep the reality in check.’ You will get to know why I chose the film once you watch it.

Q. You underwent cricket training for Dear Comrade. How was the experience?

They killed me! (laughs) I play a state-level cricketer in the film. So, to get the proper body language of a cricketer, I underwent rigorous training for almost five months before we actually shot for the film. Lilly, my character in the film, is a state-level cricketer who has a goal and an ambition for herself. She wants to play for the country.

Q. Are you a method actor?

Sadly, I am a method actor. I can’t pretend. I don’t have a theatre background so I don’t know what acting is. When I am on the sets, I can’t come out of my character due to my involvement, which makes me perform better. Personally, it is very hard to come out of a character.

Q. You are just three films old in Telugu film industry but you are working in some big films with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

I don’t consider myself lucky. Luck would be doing one hit film and relaxing at home. I think it is hard work. People assume actresses have nothing to do on a set but we want to stay in the industry for a long time. I consider myself hardworking and that’s why I get the success.

Q. You will soon be working with Mahesh Babu. Are you looking forward to it?

It is a mixture of feelings. I have met him only once. I am scared, of course. He is a big star. If it wasn’t Mahesh sir’s hard work, he wouldn’t be here. So, it’s making me scared and nervous but I am super excited. I want to see how Mahesh sir acts. That’s the best part of working with senior actors as you get to learn so much.

Q. Did you sign any Tamil projects?

I have signed a film with Karthi sir. Tamil crowd hasn’t seen anything of me. So, I am very surprised with love I am getting from there. If you work with actors like Vijay sir or Karthi sir in your first film itself, it is huge.