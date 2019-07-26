Toggle Menu
Dear Comrade movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Brahmaji and Rao Ramesh among others.

Dear Comrade movie review: The Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is helmed by Bharat Kamma.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade has finally released. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Ramachandran in pivotal roles, has been helmed by Bharat Kamma.

The movie is being pitched as a romantic drama wherein Deverakonda will be seen essaying the role of a rebellious individual who goes through his own journey of love. Dear Comrade also marks the second collaboration of Deverakonda and Mandanna, who had previously shared screen space in the romantic drama Geetha Govindam.

The film has been simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Recently, a special screening of the movie was held for Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He took to his social media accounts to praise the movie, whilst announcing that he has brought the remake rights of the feature.

“Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!” Johar had shared in a post on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda: The world will see Lilly and Bobby's heart warming journey

'Dear Comrade is a journey'

Justin Prabhakaran tweeted, "#DearComrade is a journey. Proud to be a part. We all love the emotion between bobby and Lilly .. hope u too from today .💙💙 feel it and spread love @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @bharatkamma @sujithsarang @sreejithsarang @MythriOfficial @YashBigBen @LahariMusic."

Upon seeing the trailer of the movie, many had compared Dear Comrade to Vijay Deverakonda's earlier blockbuster Arjun Reddy. However, the actor clarified that the two films bear no resemblance in an interview with indianexpress.com.

"If you watch the film, you will know that there is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. Your confusion is due to the scenes where I sport a beard and act out in anger. But, Bobby’s (Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Dear Comrade) journey is completely a different one. His family, his struggles and his relationship – everything is completely different (from Arjun Reddy)," Deverakonda said.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently filming the action-drama Hero.

