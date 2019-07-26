Dear Comrade movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade has finally released. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Ramachandran in pivotal roles, has been helmed by Bharat Kamma.

The movie is being pitched as a romantic drama wherein Deverakonda will be seen essaying the role of a rebellious individual who goes through his own journey of love. Dear Comrade also marks the second collaboration of Deverakonda and Mandanna, who had previously shared screen space in the romantic drama Geetha Govindam.

The film has been simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Recently, a special screening of the movie was held for Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He took to his social media accounts to praise the movie, whilst announcing that he has brought the remake rights of the feature.

“Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!” Johar had shared in a post on Instagram.