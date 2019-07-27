Dear Comrade leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade has found its way to Tamilrockers. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji and Sukanya among others.

Advertising

Tamilrockers is a piracy website that illegally hosts copyrighted content on its servers. Despite stringent action and bans by ISPs, the site has refused to die and continues to indulge in piracy.

Dear Comrade was earlier rumoured to be a film with political themes. But then Vijay Deverakonda clarified that it was not the case. He said at a press meet in Chennai recently, “Dear Comrade is a straightforward love story. This story talks about ‘fight for what you love.’ It’s the journey of every individual. Nothing political about this film.”

He had also requested the media to promote the fact that Dear Comrade is ‘not a political film.’ He explained the title is a reference to the camaraderie between the lead pair. “The essence of the movie is not communism but fighting for our rights,” he said. “If fighting for our rights is communism, then we all are communists.”

Vijay Deverakonda had also made it clear that the film is not related to Arjun Reddy. While speaking to indianexpress.com, he had said, “If you watch the film, you will know that there is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. Your confusion is due to the scenes where I sport a beard and act out in anger. But, Bobby’s (Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Dear Comrade) journey is completely a different one. His family, his struggles and his relationship – everything is completely different (from Arjun Reddy).”