Dear Comrade box office collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda film off to a good start

Dear Comrade is an action drama film starring Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has received decent reviews and is riding on good buzz.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has earned Rs 11.5 crore worldwide. He shared on Twitter, “Massive!!! #DearComrade (Telugu) first Day mints Rs 11.5Cr Worldwide @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @bharatkamma @justine_tunes @sujithsarang @MythriOfficial @YashBigBen @LahariMusic Heart Warming Blockbuster”

Some fans were drawing a connection between Dear Comrade and the biggest hit of Deverakonda’s career, Arjun Reddy. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, Deverakonda said, “If you watch the film, you will know that there is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. Your confusion is due to the scenes where I sport a beard and act out in anger. But, Bobby’s (Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Dear Comrade) journey is completely a different one. His family, his struggles and his relationship – everything is completely different (from Arjun Reddy).”

He also added that despite what the title suggests, the movie is not at all political. “The trailer has enough information to tell you that this is not a political film. You won’t find communism or other things in this film,” he said.

Dear Comrade was given 3 stars by Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R. He wrote in his review, “Is Dear Comrade the new milestone in his [Vijay Deverakonda’s] career? I am afraid not. That doesn’t mean it is a bad film. I would take this film any day over three other films that..err.. he did post-Arjun Reddy. But, Dear Comrade will not stick in your brain for a long time. Is it probably because of the message-heavy note that Devarakonda reads in the end?”

Another section of the review read, “Dear Comrade is affected by the weak middle. It feels like a rehash of past movies with a hero who is on the path of self-discovery. However, the film picks up as we realize it is not the story of Bobby or his inner journey. It is the story of Lilly. Her battle with her fears and limitations. Her inability to overcome challenges posed by her family and the stigma that comes with doing the right thing. Finally, Bharat Kamma builds dramatic tension in the narration and even provides the audience with some gratification. But, before you know, the film is over. The pay off is too little and a bit late.”