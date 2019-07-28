Dear Comrade box office collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda starrer is standing strong

Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade had a good start to its box office journey. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertising

The film’s reviews have overall been respectable and it has managed to generate ample buzz. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film collected Rs 11.5 crore worldwide on the opening day.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Massive!!! #DearComrade (Telugu) first Day mints Rs 11.5Cr Worldwide @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @bharatkamma @justine_tunes @sujithsarang @MythriOfficial @YashBigBen @LahariMusic Heart Warming Blockbuster”

Dear Comrade was given 3 stars by Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R. He wrote in his review, “Is Dear Comrade the new milestone in his [Vijay Deverakonda’s] career? I am afraid not. That doesn’t mean it is a bad film. I would take this film any day over three other films that..err.. he did post-Arjun Reddy. But, Dear Comrade will not stick in your brain for a long time. Is it probably because of the message-heavy note that Devarakonda reads in the end?”

Advertising

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda: There is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy

Many fans were wondering if Dear Comrade and Vijay Deverakonda’s another hit Arjun Reddy were related. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, Deverakonda set the record straight. He said, “If you watch the film, you will know that there is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. Your confusion is due to the scenes where I sport a beard and act out in anger. But, Bobby’s (Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Dear Comrade) journey is completely a different one. His family, his struggles and his relationship – everything is completely different (from Arjun Reddy).”