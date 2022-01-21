Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner dances to Pushpa The Rise song Srivalli

Australian cricketer David Warner has developed a following for performing hook steps of popular south Indian films. Keeping up with the trend, he recreated Allu Arjun’s dance moves from the song Srivalli. The romantic number from Pushpa: The Rise has become a rage on the internet.

Allu Arjun has also reacted to the video by sharing a lit emoji. David Warner often performs to songs of Indian films, with Allu Arjun’s works featuring often on his timeline.

Pushpa: The Rise’s songs are composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film’s music album is a huge hit; the songs Sami Sami and Oo Antava are dominating Instagram Reels and other social media platforms.

The first part of the two-part crime drama released in theatres on December 17 and became a huge hit at the box office across the country. Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. Arya turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film also marks the Tollywood debut of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the main antagonist in the movie.

Pushpa has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. And it is still running in theatres as all big-budget movies that were supposed to release during the first week of January were postponed owing to the rise in Covid-19 numbers across India.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part, is expected to release later this year.