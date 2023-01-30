scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Dasara teaser: Nani’s action drama feels like Pushpa on steroids

Besides Nani, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

DasaraNani in Dasara.

Nani on Monday unveiled the teaser of his most-awaited movie Dasara. Ahead of the teaser launch, Nani tweeted, “Remember this name… Srikanth Odela.” It was his not-so-subtle way of saying that when Dasara comes out everyone is going to be discussing the director’s name. And for what’s it worth, the teaser vouches for Nani’s confidence.

Dasara gives us a glimpse into a dusty village called Veerlapalli. The village is surrounded by coal mines, giving it an apocalyptic feature. Here we meet Nani’s rowdy character Dharani, who seems to have the habit of drinking his body weight every day. “We are not addicted to liquor,” he says. “Drinking is an integral part of our tradition.”

Not just drinking, Nani’s Dharani seems to demonstrate all characteristics that one could associate with a fearless and reckless young man with a serious drinking problem. He loves violence and has no qualms about indulging in it. Nani’s working-class hero presumably fighting against the powerful people on higher social strata reminds us of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj. Only Dasara seems like Pushpa on steroids.

Srikanth Odela, writer and director of Dasara, has assisted Sukumar. And he seems to have put together a promising testosterone-driven slugfest covered in coal dust.

Dasara is due in cinemas on March 30. It will release in all major Indian languages.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:47 IST
