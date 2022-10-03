scorecardresearch
Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: A rugged Nani rocks the dance floor

Actor Nani has released Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan song from his film Dasara.

DasaraNani in Dasara.

Actor Nani on Monday released the first song from his upcoming film Dasara. The dance number titled “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Gotte Kanakavva.

“Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” is a party song set in a working-class neighbourhood. It seems to play out at a watering hole where all miners come together to unwind after a hard day’s work. The song is a little old-fashioned as it focuses on the positive things in the life of working-class people. Nani lets his hair down and sets the dance floor on fire with a very electrifying performance to the folk beats of Narayanan.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam is no SS Rajamouli or Shankar, but he's fearless

Nani has ditched his typical boy-next-door avatar and embraced a rugged look for his role in Dasara. Earlier in an interview, Nani had described this film as “a pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film set in Telangana.”

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odhela, who had earlier assisted ace filmmaker Sukumar. A teaser that was released earlier suggested that the film tells the tale of a revolt led by a working-class man. It’s safe to say that Nani’s character Dharani will be the face of that revolt.

It’s worth noting that Nani had also played a Bengal revolutionary in Shyam Singha Roy.

Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

